HONG KONG May 8 Assets managed by money
managers in the Asia-Pacific region will surge 40 percent to $14
trillion by 2018, generating fees worth $66 billion, consultant
Casey, Quirk & Associates LLC said in a study released Thursday.
Australia, Japan and mainland China will account for
two-thirds of the total revenue opportunity, followed by South
Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and India, it said, backed
by faster economic growth and a high savings rates.
"Global asset managers may have the edge currently on
managing strategies that are increasingly in demand, but to be
successful in the region they will need to adapt their
investment and distribution capabilities to fit local needs,"
said Daniel Celeghin, Hong Kong-based partner and head of
Asia-Pacific at Casey, Quirk.
About half of the net new flows and revenue in the region
over the next five years will come from retail funds and private
banking markets, the consultant said.
Sovereign wealth funds and government entities, on the other
hand, will prove harder clients to target as they move to manage
assets internally, the consultant said.
