HONG KONG, Dec 23 Goldman Sachs led underwriting rankings in Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets (ECM) in 2014, preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters showed. Total ECM deal volumes for the region rose 18 percent from 2013 to $215.8 billion, according to the data. Proceeds from initial public offerings led the ECM expansion, surging 47 percent to $66.6 billion on increased activity in Hong Kong and Australia and as new listings resumed in China after a hiatus of more than a year. Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in 2014 and the estimated fees earned on deals. Bank Deal volume Change Rank Rank (in $ mln) from 2013 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs 16,664 -4.0 pct 1 2 Morgan Stanley 15,519 98.3 pct 2 4 UBS 13,229 -40.2 pct 3 1 Citigroup 8,361 50.5 pct 4 8 Deutsche Bank 8,348 29.3 pct 5 6 CITIC 8,049 90.5 pct 6 12 Bank of America 7,860 66.8 pct 7 11 Macquarie 7,057 22.0 pct 8 7 Credit Suisse 6,797 -16.7 pct 9 3 JPMorgan 6,645 -6.1 pct 10 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- INDUSTRY TOTAL 215,765 17.8 pct Source: Thomson Reuters --------------------------------------------------------------- Bank 2014 fees Change (in $ mln) from 2013 --------------------------------------------------------------- UBS 262.3 13.2 pct Morgan Stanley 241.5 83.4 pct Goldman Sachs 240.2 32.1 pct CITIC 220.2 95.2 pct Credit Suisse 211.5 28.6 pct JPMorgan 190.9 22.2 pct Citigroup 164.2 85.5 pct Deutsche Bank 152.3 53.3 pct Bank of America 144.2 136.8 pct Guotai Junan Securities 143.0 105.2 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- INDUSTRY TOTAL 5,192.6 53.0 pct Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Sunil Nair)