By Sharon Klyne
| SYDNEY, July 2
SYDNEY, July 2 Syndicated loan volumes in Asia
Pacific ex-Japan plunged 15 percent to $214.1 billion in the
first half of this year from
the same year-ago period, as regional economies slowed due to
weak exports and soft consumer demand, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
Deal flow slowed down considerably with 608 transactions
closed - a 30 percent drop compared to the 870 deals in what was
a busy first half of 2014, the data shows, and the outlook for
the rest of the year is not expected to improve given the
region's huge dependence on trade.
"With the economic slowdown that is taking place, companies
don't have the confidence to invest in increased capital
expenditure, and therefore if they can defer expansion, they can
also defer borrowing," Phil Lipton, HSBC's head of loan
syndications Asia Pacific said by telephone from Hong Kong.
"The first half of 2014 was particularly strong, so we are
making a comparison with what was one of the strongest halves
we've seen," he said. "There is nothing fundamentally wrong with
the market as it is still very liquid. Banks still want to do
business - it is the lack of supply that is the issue."
Aside from slowing economies, the loan market faced
considerably competition from a lively bond market, according to
Boey Yin Chong, head of syndicated finance at DBS, Southeast
Asia's largest bank.
"Continued bond issuances for South East Asia and India
borrowers meant lesser opportunities for syndicated loans," Boey
said.
The outlook for the rest of the year is similarly bearish,
observed Boey, who predicted that Asia's volumes, excluding
Japan, will be around 25 percent lower than 2014, led by South
Asia, Southeast Asia and North Asia.
"The drop is, however, in line with the slowdown in
economies and hence investments and capex," he said.
CHINA BUCKS TREND
Bucking the downward trend was China, the region's largest
loan market outside Japan. Volumes jumped just over 11 percent
to $68 billion on the back of infrastructure, project and real
estate loans. The market continues to be dominated by Chinese
policy banks and other state-owned lenders and international
lenders gained little from the market's performance.
In Japan, the region's largest loan market, volume fell a
mere 1.4 percent to $116.7 billion in the first half. The second
quarter - typically the slowest period for the loan market as it
coincides with the start of Japan's fiscal year - saw $33.9
billion from 197 deals closed, compared to the $35.9 billion
from 213 deals in 2014.
Like China, the market is dominated by the mega Japanese
banks, which yield little ground to international competitors.
Therefore the performance of the region's largest two markets
holds less significance for international financiers.
"It may be irrelevant if a particular market does not have
deals which international banks do," said John Corrin, ANZ's
global head of loan syndications in Hong Kong.
Significantly, a number of offshore Chinese M&A
transactions, typically the mainstay of foreign lenders, are
increasingly being targeted solely at Chinese lenders on terms
which are unviable for international banks. These include Bank
of China's close to $2 billion loan for Go Scale Capital's
acquisition of Philips Lumileds and BOC and China Merchant
Bank's $800 million loan to back the buyout of US-listed
OmniVision Technologies Inc.
"North Asia will see a few M&A Chinese event-driven deals
but (I'm) concerned over the stretching of some of these terms
and pricing," said DBS' Boey. "Some of these deals are meant to
target Chinese retail bank investors and will be challenging to
some of us."
In Hong Kong, the second-largest market in Asia Pacific
(ex-Japan), volumes dropped 15 percent year-on-year to $41.4
billion in the first half. Activity included a couple of jumbo
transactions led by the HK$55 billion ($7.1 billion) financing
for the reorganisation of Asia's richest man Li Ka-Shing's
Hutchison Group and Cheung Kong Group, and an HK$18 billion
refinancing for Henderson Land Development Co Ltd.
Overall, Southeast Asian volumes fell a sharp 26 percent to
$33.7 billion, with Singapore accounting for slightly over half
of total volumes.
AUSTRALIA'S BIG SALE
Meanwhile, Australia, the region's third-largest loan market
by volume ex-Japan, endured a 33 percent slide to $33 billion
compared with the $49 billion raised a year ago.
"For some markets such as Australia, if volumes fall, that
is important as it is an addressable market for many
international banks," said ANZ's Corrin.
The pipeline in the country is more promising with the New
South Wales state government kicking off its highly anticipated
$10 billion energy privatisation last month by calling for
expressions of interest for a 49 percent stake in power
transmission company TransGrid.
Last year's volumes were bolstered by the hefty $7.8 billion
loan for the Roy Hill Iron Ore Project in Western Australia as
well as the A$22 billion ($16.72 billion) mammoth bridge loan
that backed the split of shopping centre operator Westfield
Group.
"These deals did inflate the figures for last year," said
Loretta Venten, Commonwealth Bank of Australia's head of loan
markets and syndications.
The popularity of amendment-and-extension exercises carried
over from the second half of last year. Borrowers such as
national carrier Qantas Airways Ltd and health care company
Sonic Healthcare Ltd took advantage of market conditions to
extend their maturity profiles and reprice their loans.
"Amends and extends have also enabled borrowers to take
advantage of where pricing has moved to," said Venten.
($1 = 1.3156 Australian dollars)
($1 = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Megumi Kono; Editing by Chris Mangham
and Luis Morais)