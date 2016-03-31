March 31 (LPC) - Asia Pacific lending of US$68bn in the
first three months of 2016 was 39% lower than the same time last
year and was the lowest quarter in four years, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data, as activity stalled amid global market
volatility.
Lending to China, which was Asia Pacific's largest loan
market after Japan last year, plummeted 78% to US$11.3bn in the
first quarter from US$51bn a year earlier, dragging regional
volume lower as the effects of the country's economic slowdown
were felt globally.
The number of Asia Pacific loans completed in the first
quarter also slumped 49% to 198 - a six-year low - from 389
deals a year earlier and 321 in the fourth quarter as activity
slowed.
"There has not been much demand for growth capital as
economic activity across the region has been modest to weak,"
said Ashish Sharma, managing director and head of loan
syndications Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse.
Borrowing by Chinese companies was also 59% lower than the
fourth quarter of 2015 as the country's banking sector struggled
with financial market volatility and commodity sector weakness.
Six cuts in China's benchmark interest rate in 17 months has
hit Chinese banks profitability and non-performing loans reached
a 10-year-high of Rmb1.27trn (US$196bn) last year.
Asia Pacific project and infrastructure financings have also
been hit by China's slowdown and fell 69% year-on-year to
US$11.7bn in the first quarter from US$37.66bn a year earlier.
Borrowing in Singapore also tumbled 80% with only US$1.46bn
of loans closed in the first quarter and also showed an 85%
decline on the fourth quarter.
Taiwan, which was the best performing loan market in 2015,
also fell 6% in the first quarter to US$7.58bn, compared with
US$8.06bn in the first quarter of 2015.
Australia, Hong Kong, India and Thailand were the only
markets to show a year-on-year increase in the first quarter.
Australia clocked US$11.3bn in volumes, up 11.4% from the first
quarter of 2015, with refinancing accounting for nearly half of
the activity. Hong Kong, which benefits from Chinese offshore
borrowing, saw a 19% rise in first quarter deals year-on-year
and India performed well with a 57% surge in offshore borrowing
to US$4.55bn.
Thailand, which is typically a slow market, sprang to life
with two deals totalling US$4.29bn, skyrocketing from only
US$30m transacted in the first quarter of 2015.
M&A PROMISE?
Despite lacklustre first quarter activity, mergers and
acquisition (M&A) financing, particularly backing Chinese
companies' overseas purchases, is expected to push volume higher
in the second quarter.
"Market volume can recover very quickly and it will not take
much to turn things around, such as a mega cross-border
acquisition deal," said Wayne Green, head of loan syndicate and
sales Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas.
China National Chemical Corp is in the market
with two loans to fund its mammoth SFr43bn (US$43.45bn) takeover
of Swiss seeds and pesticides company Syngenta AG,
which is Asia's largest acquisition. The financings include a
US$30bn recourse loan for ChemChina, which has been underwritten
by China Citic Bank International, and a US$20.2bn non-recourse
bridge loan for Syngenta.
ChemChina has already taken out sizeable loans to finance
the purchase of other international companies, including Italian
tyre maker Pirelli SpA, and other Chinese companies are looking
to follow its lead.
"The bright spots are definitely still in China and M&A
related," said John Corrin, head of loan syndications at ANZ.
"Chinese corporate activity is still quite strong. China will
continue to be a good story."
China's Anbang Insurance Group Co raised its offer for US
hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
to almost US$14bn on Monday. Anbang is relying on China
Construction Bank for the debt financing for the acquisition,
which would be the largest by a Chinese company in the US.
M&A financing was nearly 181% higher in the first quarter at
US$$13.2bn, compared to US$4.71bn in the same period of 2015 and
will soar in the second quarter when ChemChina's loan is added.
While private equity-backed buyouts were low in the first
quarter, corporate sponsors kept loan bankers busy. Berli Jucker
PCL, the core retail business of Thai tycoon Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, raised a US$6.2bn-equivalent
bridge financing from 15 international and domestic banks to
back its proposed takeover of hypermarket operator Big C
Supercenter PCL.
"We are seeing a reasonable pipeline of opportunities across
the region with a number of M&A deals and property refinancings
in South-East Asia likely to come to the market in the second
quarter," BNP's Green said.
Although big-ticket M&A loans will boost second-quarter
volumes, dealflow is expected to stay low, which will maintain
pressure on loan pricing, despite fewer arranging banks.
European lenders, such as Barclays and RBS, have either scaled
back Asian lending or withdrawn from the region, which has
reduced liquidity among top-tier arranging banks.
"There is strong demand from lenders for loan assets but
supply is not robust. We do not expect upward pressure on loan
pricing in Asia despite the fact that some top-tier arrangers
have cut back on activity," Sharma said.
Asian domestic bank liquidity remains strong, but low
dealflow could still encourage asset-hungry lenders to offer
tight pricing to top quality borrowers.
"Pricing on loans for top-tier Indian public sector units
... is the same level as single A rated credits from Australia
and Hong Kong," a senior banker in Hong Kong said.
(Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti and Sharon Klyne; editing by
Tessa Walsh)