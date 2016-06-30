HONG KONG, June 30 (LPC) - Syndicated lending in Asia
Pacific (ex-Japan) plummeted 13 percent to $210.7 billion in the
first half of 2016 from $241.94 billion in the same period last
year, extending earlier declines as the region reels from the
economic slowdown in China.
The drop in loan volume in the first six months of 2016 is
the third consecutive half-year decline since the end of 2014.
The number of loans transacted totalled 573, down from 760 deals
completed in the corresponding period in 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"The first half has been characterised by lower volumes and
deal count, pricing and fee compression combined with abundant
liquidity. The key for any bank serious about running an
originate-to-distribute platform has been to take the right risk
and reward decisions around underwriting in specific sectors,
countries, thinking laterally around structures, and being
aggressive around certain client situations," said Cristian
Jonsson, global head of loan syndications at Standard Chartered.
Lenders have leaped at any opportunity to book assets,
especially loans from high-grade credits. As a result,
transactions for Chinese technology companies such as Alibaba
Group, Baidu Inc and Tencent Holdings Ltd
, along with other blue chips like Hong Kong's MTR Corp
have met with a strong reception.
"Lenders remain hungry for assets and this is evident in the
reception many of the loans have received from the market. There
has hardly been a failed syndication this year. Chinese,
Japanese and Singaporean lenders are aggressive. Japanese
regional banks have become more active outside Japan than they
have been historically," said John Corrin, global head of loan
syndications at ANZ.
Uncertainty and volatility in global financial markets have
increased in the aftermath of Britain's vote last week to leave
the European Union. Other political events on the calendar such
as national elections in Australia in early July, the
appointments of a new prime minister in the UK and a new central
bank governor in India, and the presidential elections in the US
in November will add to the uncertainty.
Nonetheless, loan bankers are looking forward to some jumbo
transactions that are in the pipeline, including those for
AusGrid, China National Chemical Corp and Malaysia's Petroliam
Nasional.
"2016 will be a middling year for loans and volumes are
likely to be marginally lower than 2015," said Corrin. "It will
not be a banner year, but it certainly won't be one of gloom and
doom. The second half of 2016 shows promise as loan volumes are
showing signs of a pick-up."
HONG KONG, INDIA SHINE
While China remains the driver of the loan market in Asia, the
country disappointed with a significant drop in volume in the
first half to $60.2 billion - 22.1 percent lower than the $79.26
billion raised in the same period in 2015.
"The Greater China loan market in 1H16 has been impacted by
the easing measures implemented by the PBOC [People's Bank of
China]. This has resulted in reduced offshore issuance and an
increase in debt raising onshore given the greater liquidity
available and preference to borrow in renminbi," said Jonsson.
Nonetheless, China was still the largest market in Asia
(ex-Japan), with Hong Kong following close behind. Borrowers in
the former British colony raised $58.03 billion of loans in the
first six months of 2016, a 35 percent increase year-on-year.
That increase was largely thanks to the return of rare
borrowers such as MTR Corp, which raised HK$25 billion ($3.2
billion) in early June. The territory also benefited from
offshore financings for China Inc, which raised $34.82 billion
in the first half of 2016.
India also saw an upturn in volume as its state-owned
entities, particularly from the oil and gas sector, frequently
raised funds. The offshore loans market for Indian borrowers
raised $10.62 billion in the first half of 2016, higher by 22.65
percent over the $8.66 billion registered a year earlier.
Among the other major markets, Australia, Singapore and
Taiwan all took significant hits with volumes sliding to $28.43
billion, $16 billion and $15.34 billion respectively. Among the
trio, Singapore's 27.8 percent year-on-year drop was the most
severe.
REFINANCINGS DROP, M&A FLAT
Refinancing activity plunged to $69.22 billion, 23.55 percent
lower year-on-year, while M&A loans remained stable at $24.1
billion, marginally higher by 3 percent over the same period in
2015.
Transactions for AusGrid and ChemChina, among others, are
expected to give M&A financings a significant boost with the two
deals expected to raise at least $20 billion combined.
"Despite Brexit (which in my view is an opportunity for
financing), we expect further price and fee compression in
select sectors and markets. M&A is also likely to pick-up as
valuations become attractive," said Jonsson.
(Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; editing by Chistopher
Mangham and Vincent Baby)