HONG KONG, Dec 23 Announced M&A volume in
Asia-Pacific jumped 48 percent in 2014 from a year ago to $802.2
billion, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters shows, the
highest volume on record. Estimated fees earned by banks also
climbed, up 23.9 percent to $1.97 billion.
Here is a list of top ten M&A advisers and fees earned by
banks.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Financial adviser Deal value
including net debt, $ mln
----------------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs 125,542
Morgan Stanley 120,547
Citigroup 88,409
JPMorgan 80,651
CITIC 79,850
Bank of America Corp 76,853
Deutsche Bank 63,815
Somerley Ltd 62,122
UBS 59,784
Lazard 55,928
--------------------------------------------------------------
Industry total 802,231
---------------------------------------------------------------
Source: Thomson Reuters
Asia-Pacific M&A fees ranking
---------------------------------------------------------
Bank Name Fees ($ mln) Change/2013
---------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs 177.7 65.8 pct
Morgan Stanley 137.5 25.9 pct
Macquarie Group 121.0 24.7 pct
UBS 101.8 7.3 pct
Citigroup 98.7 8.0 pct
Credit Suisse 98.7 33.2 pct
Bank of America Corp 88.7 244.9 pct
Barclays 80.5 143.3 pct
JPMorgan 71.2 -10.3 pct
Deutsche Bank 64.1 45.1 pct
---------------------------------------------------------
Industry Total 1,971.3 23.9 pct
---------------------------------------------------------
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)