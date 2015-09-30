HONG KONG, Sept 30 The total value of mergers and acquisitions involving companies in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan rose 56 percent in January-September to a record $896 billion, according to preliminary data from Thomson Reuters. Top financial advisers by total deal value: Financial adviser Deal value* Market No. of (including net share % deals debt, $ mln) Goldman Sachs 181,539 20.3 64 HSBC 136,649 15.2 22 Morgan Stanley 109,956 12.3 63 Bank of America 107,829 12.0 26 Anglo Chinese Corp Finance 86,868 9.7 9 Citi 85,962 9.6 50 UBS 76,030 8.5 37 Somerley 73,356 8.2 36 Credit Suisse 58,340 6.5 37 JP Morgan 54,214 6.1 43 *Full to each eligible adviser Top financial advisers by total fees earned: Bank Fees ($ mln) Fees (%) Goldman Sachs 132.6 -6.5 Macquarie 86.8 -11.4 Credit Suisse 85.0 19.5 Citi 77.0 -0.4 UBS 74.3 -22.2 Deutsche Bank 68.0 23.2 HSBC Holdings 54.2 108.7 ICBC 50.8 -3.4 Bank of America 49.3 -40.2 Morgan Stanley 45.1 -46.1 Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)