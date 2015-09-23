(For further coverage, Eikon users please search ".TRIABS", or
news code "ASIATOPCO/")
Sept 23 Business sentiment at Asia's top
companies dwindled in the third quarter to a near four-year low,
with concern over China's economic health pushing the financial
sector into pessimism.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index
, representing the six-month outlook at 79
firms, was 60 for July-September versus 71 three months prior.
Sentiment was most upbeat among property developers and food
companies, while shippers were the most gloomy with an index
reading far below 50, which separates optimists from pessimists.
SHIPPING: SURVEY'S MOST PESSIMISTIC AT 25 IN Q3 VS 56 IN Q2
South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and
Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd made up half of
the sector's respondents, where two had neutral outlooks and two
negative. Three considered a slowing China as their chief risk.
Two said sales were lower than three months prior, while one
reported increased receivables.
AUTOS: MIXED FORTUNES LEAVE INDEX AT 33 VS 58
Korea's Kia Motors Corp was one of three respondents
where two had a neutral outlook and one negative. Two feared
slowdown in China, while the third saw more risk in weakening
emerging-market currencies. One each reported higher, same and
lower sales than three months earlier.
FINANCIALS: SECTOR'S LOWEST-EVER INDEX AT 44 VS 57
Of 18 firms - including India's HDFC Bank Ltd and
Malaysia's Alliance Financial Group Bhd - a record
seven had negative outlooks, with five fearing China's slowdown.
Three also saw risk in weakening emerging currencies, while
other concerns included asset quality and falling oil prices.
Four took on staff compared with three months prior, whereas
two lost headcount. Five lost sales while four gained; and four
reported increased receivables whereas two saw a decline.
RESOURCES: CHINA SLOWDOWN RENDERS INDEX NEUTRAL AT 50 VS 68
There were seven neutral outlooks from 13 respondents numbering
Indonesia's PT Adaro Energy Tbk and Thailand's PTT
Exploration and Production PCL ; the rest were split
between positive and negative.
Four saw China's slowdown as their biggest risk, while three
said weakening emerging currencies. Sales were higher at two
firms and lower at three. Five reported a decline in receivables
from three months prior, while receivables increased at one.
RETAIL: SENTIMENT SAME AS Q3 YEAR EARLIER AT 63 VS 75
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and Japan's Fast Retailing
Co Ltd featured among four respondents, three of which
had a neutral outlook while the fourth was more upbeat. Primary
risks were divided between China's slowdown and falling emerging
currencies. One company each reported increased staff and sales.
BUILDING: LEAST OPTIMISTIC IN A YEAR AT 70 VS 86
Last quarter's most optimistic sector saw a dip in sentiment as
three of five building firms including India's DLF Ltd
said China's slowdown was the biggest risk to their outlook,
while one saw more risk in a U.S. rate hike. One company each
reported a rise and fall in sales, while two took on more staff.
TECH: MOST OPTIMISTIC IN OVER A YEAR AT 73 VS 71
Sentiment rose for the fourth quarter in the tech sector, with
eight expressing optimism among 15 respondents which included
Japan's Canon Inc and Hitachi Ltd. Most
flagged China's slowdown as their chief risk, with other areas
of concern including demand uncertainty and more competition.
Five booked higher sales than three months prior, compared
with three that lost sales. Four increased staffing and two
reported a rise in receivables.
DRUGS: LOCAL, CHINA, GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY LEAVES INDEX AT 75 VS 75
Sentiment was unchanged in the drugs sector versus the prior
quarter, with two firms each reporting neutral and positive
outlooks. Two saw China's slowdown as the chief risk, while a
third saw more risk in the domestic economy and a fourth in the
global economy. One each booked a rise and fall in sales over
the past three months, while all four maintained staffing.
FOOD: RISING INPUT COSTS BRING INDEX DOWN TO 79 VS 83
Of seven respondents including Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
and Singapore's Olam International Ltd, four
booked increased sales, with one taking on new staff, and one
each reporting higher and lower receivables.
Two firms were wary of weakening emerging currencies, while
two others flagged rising input costs.
PROPERTY: INCREASED SALES, STAFFING HELP INDEX TO 90 VS 77
The Philippines' Ayala Corp was among five respondents
where four were positive about the coming six months, with the
domestic economic and political situations cited as risks, along
with local stock market conditions. Three reported increased
sales and staff, while two flagged a rise in receivables.
AIRLINES: FIRST RESPONSE IN TWO YEARS PUTS INDEX AT 100 IN Q3
The sole airline respondent said sales had risen over the past
three months, and that the biggest risk to its outlook over the
next six months was weakening emerging currencies.
Note: Companies surveyed change from quarter to quarter
(Writing by Krishna Eluri; Editing by Christopher Cushing)