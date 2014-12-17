NEW DELHI Dec 17 Business sentiment among
Asia's top companies rebounded in the fourth quarter to the
second-highest level in almost three years, a Thomson
Reuters/INSEAD survey showed, helped by a stronger U.S. economy
and a plunge in oil prices.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index
increased to 72 in the fourth quarter from 66 in the
previous three months. The result was only slightly below the 74
reading of the second quarter which was the highest since early
2012. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.
Indian businesses provided the biggest boost to the index,
with companies reporting a maximum score of 100 for the third
consecutive quarter as they look to new Prime Minister Narendra
Modi to speed up economic recovery.
Corporations in China, where worries about a slowdown in
economic growth persist, were among the least positive with a
reading of 50, coming in below Japan, which is stuck in
recession, at 56.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Christopher Cushing)