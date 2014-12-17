SINGAPORE Dec 17 Asia's top companies reported a much more positive outlook in the fourth quarter of 2014 with optimism among Indian companies in particular buoyed by a change in government, the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey showed.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index rose to 72 in the fourth quarter from 66 in the third quarter. Of the 116 companies that responded to the poll, 51 percent gave a positive outlook, while 42 percent reported a neutral outlook and 7 percent were negative.

