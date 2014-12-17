SINGAPORE Dec 17 Asia's top companies reported
a much more positive outlook in the fourth quarter of 2014 with
optimism among Indian companies in particular buoyed by a change
in government, the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business
Sentiment Survey showed.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
rose to 72 in the fourth quarter from 66 in the third
quarter. Of the 116 companies that responded to the poll, 51
percent gave a positive outlook, while 42 percent reported a
neutral outlook and 7 percent were negative.
