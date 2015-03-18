March 18 Concern over a U.S. interest rate hike kept sentiment in check at some of Asia's biggest firms, as optimism about the outlook for business over the next six months was near steady in the first quarter, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index was 71 for the March quarter versus 72 three months earlier. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive view.

Companies in India were the most upbeat for the fourth straight quarter, logging 97. Singapore firms registered the least positive outlook at 50, while China's reading rose from the midpoint to 54.

Property developers were the most optimistic followed by retailers, whereas finance houses were the least. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)