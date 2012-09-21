HONG KONG, Sept 21 Announced M&A deals in Asia Pacific ex-Japan in the third quarter of 2012 fell 7.9 percent from a year earlier to $136 billion, preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters showed on Friday. Transactions in the energy and power sector accounted for 17.8 percent of the total, followed by the materials sector. Goldman Sachs topped the M&A league table, followed by Citigroup, which jumped from No. 9 slot a year earlier. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Adviser 2012 YTD 2011 YTD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Value$bln Rank Value$bln Rank ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs & Co 71.8 1 105.5 1 Citigroup 59.6 2 31.4 9 Morgan Stanley 53.6 3 60.7 3 Credit Suisse 52.4 4 31.8 8 UBS 49.5 5 65.6 2 JP Morgan 27.6 6 57.4 4 BMO Capital Markets 24.0 7 4.7 41 Deutsche Bank 23.2 8 31.1 10 China International Cap 22.1 9 7.3 33 RBC Capital Markets 22.1 10 21.0 13 (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Jijo Jacob)