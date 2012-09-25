BRUSSELS, Sept 25 Dutch brewer Heineken
said on Tuesday it had completed its purchase of the
8.6 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries held by
Kindest Place Group.
Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, has bid S$53 per
share to buy the holdings in Tiger beer maker APB that it does
not already own.
It took a major step towards that aim last week when Thai
billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's Thai Beverage PCL
and TCC Assets Ltd said they would vote in favour of
the sale of Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave's
stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken.
Kindest Place is owned by Charoen's son-in-law.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)