Sept 6 Fraser and Neave Ltd said its
shareholders will vote on the proposed stake sale of its crown
jewel, Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, to Heineken
on Sept. 28.
APB has been the object of a seven-week bidding battle
between the world's third-biggest brewer, Heineken, and Thai
Beverage, controlled by Thailand's second-richest man
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.
F&N's board approved the Dutch brewer's S$53 per share bid
but need the backing of shareholders that include ThaiBev and
Japan's Kirin Holdings. Heineken has bid S$5.6 billion
for F&N's stake of nearly 40 percent in Tiger Beer-maker APB.
ThaiBev, F&N's largest shareholder, has recently raised its
stake in F&N to 29 percent.
Should shareholders approve the sale to Heineken, they would
also be asked to vote on the proposed cash distribution of S$4.0
billion ($3.21 billion).
"Heineken's improved offer represents the best opportunity
for the Group to immediately realise the value of our interests
in APB," F&N Chairman Lee Hsien Yang said In a statement.
Heineken has been building its stake in APB and as of Sept.
4 had a 13.71 percent direct interest in APB, according to a
stock market filing.
A source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday that
an extraordinary general meeting, where shareholders will vote
on the future of the Singapore drinks and property conglomerate,
may take place in late September.
($1 = 1.2479 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)