* ThaiBev, TCC agree to back Heineken bid for Tiger beer
maker APB
* Thais are largest shareholders in Fraser and Neave
* F&N shares control of APB with Heineken
* Heineken agrees not to block Thai bid for rest of F&N
By Philip Blenkinsop and Eveline Danubrata
BRUSSELS/SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Dutch brewer
Heineken NV took a major step towards winning control
of the Tiger beer brand and an Asian brewing network on
Wednesday after a Thai rival accepted the deal.
Billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's Thai Beverage PCL
and TCC Assets Ltd said they would vote in favour of
the sale of Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave's
stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken.
In return, Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, will
not make an offer for shares in F&N.
The deal between the Thais, the largest F&N shareholders
with a near 31 percent stake, and the Dutch brewer ended a stand
off after two months of competing offers for control of APB.
Heineken, already sharing control of APB through an
81-year-old venture with F&N, now seems set to take full control
of the brewer and protect its turf in Asia's fast-growing beer
market.
"This is settlement talk, to prevent any further escalation
of the fight for F&N or APB, which will cost more for both
parties if it goes on," said Goh Han Peng, an analyst at DMG &
Partners Securities in Singapore.
"Heineken would henceforth be able to complete consolidating
APB. ThaiBev would get the balance of the F&N business and give
it to a platform or distribution channel to regional markets in
Southeast Asia."
Heineken shares rose as much as 6.4 percent to 45.585 euros,
a seven-week high, and were the strongest performers in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European stocks.
Brokers said Heineken is paying a steep price for a deal
with limited synergy benefits or revenue gains, given it is
already operating APB's business.
However, likely borrowing costs for Heineken of only about 3
percent and high growth potential means the deal should
immediately boost earnings. APB's revenue has risen 49 percent
in the past two years.
F&N's board has backed the deal and its shareholders are due
to vote on the proposed sale of its 40 percent stake in APB to
Heineken at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Sept. 28.
"With ThaiBev's support, there is much certainty that the
sale of APB assets will be approved at the EGM," said a source
with knowledge of the matter. "But the future of F&N will depend
on who will be the ultimate owner of the company."
F&N's other shareholders such as Japan's Kirin Holdings Co
Ltd will wait for the "fairness opinion" of an
independent financial adviser before they decide whether to sell
their stakes to Charoen, another source said, declining to be
identified because the details of the matter were confidential.
Kirin is poised to make a near 37 percent gain on its
investment in F&N shares, bought from Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd for S$6.50 a share in 2010.
The Japanese company previously said it is interested in
F&N's food and non-alcoholic drinks business.
NO POACHING, COMPETING
Charoen, Thailand's third-richest man, launched a $7.2
billion offer last week to buy out other F&N shareholders, a
move seen at the time as possibly derailing Heineken's $6.3
billion bid to buy out the stakes of F&N and other shareholders
in APB.
When F&N's board accepted Heineken's improved offer of S$53
per APB share, the deal included a clause that, for a period of
two years after the APB deal is completed, F&N will not make,
distribute or sell brewery products and brewery-related products
in Singapore, Cambodia, Papua New Guinea and Vietnam.
The Singapore conglomerate also agreed, for a period of one
year, not to poach senior employees from APB, which makes
several popular brands of beer other than Tiger and operates 30
breweries across 14 countries.
For Heineken's part, it agreed not to make, distribute or
sell soft drinks in Singapore, Papua New Guinea, Cambodia and
Vietnam for two years.
The Thai billionaire's companies are F&N's largest
shareholder with just below 31 percent, followed by Kirin with
nearly 15 percent and units of British insurer Prudential PLC
with around 7.8 percent.
Forbes estimates Charoen's wealth at $6.2 billion, while
Singapore-based consultancy Wealth-X has a higher estimate of
$6.3 billion. Wealth-X also said Charoen's wife has about $1.4
billion of stock and assets in her name.
F&N FUTURE IN QUESTION
Heineken described the deal as a good next step, although it
will also need other shareholders to vote in favour.
"It significantly improves our level of certainty that our
offer will be accepted," said Heineken spokesman John-Paul
Schuirink.
Shareholders may be persuaded to back the Heineken deal by
the proposal of F&N's board to use the proceeds to pay out S$4
billion ($3.3 billion) through a capital reduction.
At S$53 per share, Heineken's offer is regarded as generous
by many analysts - some 18 times core profits (EBITDA), above
the 15.4 times paid by Anheuser-Busch InBev to take
control of Mexico's Modelo in June.
APB shares were down 0.15 percent at S$53.01 in early trade
on Wednesday.
In turn, the path is clear for Charoen to profit from the
Heineken payout and expand in property and soft drinks - the
main business left in F&N after the sale of its beer interests.
Industry watchers have said the Thais may have needed to pay
more than their offer of S$8.88 per share if they were serious
about gaining control of F&N.
F&N shares were down 0.9 percent at S$8.89 in early trade on
Wednesday after hitting an intraday record of S$9.01 on Tuesday.
Shares in F&N had jumped about 5 percent after Charoen's
takeover bid last week.
Aberdeen Asset Management sold its entire 0.39 percent stake
in F&N last week, while a Prudential unit sold a total of 2.65
million F&N shares, paring the insurer's stake in F&N to around
7.8 percent from about 8 percent.
The TCC offer, backed by loans from Singapore banks DBS
Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd
, will not be formally presented to shareholders for
another couple of weeks.
The divestment of F&N's brewing assets and the offer from
the Thais could force a full break-up of F&N.
F&N is the leader in the soft drinks markets in Singapore
and Malaysia, with a 24.5 percent and 26.9 percent market share,
respectively, according to Euromonitor. But F&N's reach in the
rest of the region is weak and its Asia-Pacific market share is
only 0.3 percent.
F&N's property portfolio, worth more than S$8 billion, has
also attracted the interest of Blackstone Group LP and
other global property companies, sources have told Reuters,
while the beverage business could appeal to potential suitors
including Coca-Cola Co.