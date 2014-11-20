BRIEF-New Residential reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 20 Asia Resource Minerals Plc
* Announces appointment of Houlihan Lokey to provide financial and debt advisory services in relation to company's existing capital structure
* Houlihan Lokey to assist in review and implementation of co's options to address upcoming maturity of 2015 notes, including potential issue of new equity at arms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equitable group reports record first quarter 2017 results and continued solid credit performance