LONDON Jan 15 Indonesia-focused coal miner Asia
Resource Minerals (ARM) has granted the Bakrie family a
two-day extension to fulfil requirements for a split from the
company, delaying a much-needed step for a turnaround of the
company.
Shareholders in London-listed ARM, previously known as Bumi
Plc in December voted in favour of a split with the Bakrie
family that co-founded the company, hoping this would revive a
business battered by boardroom rows, allegations of wrongdoing
and weak coal prices.
Under the complex separation deal, the Bakrie family would
sell its stake in ARM to outgoing chairman Samin Tan - who in
turn would become the single largest shareholder, with a 47.6
percent stake.
The Bakries would then use the income from that sale and
additional cash of about $230 million to buy back a 29 percent
stake in Indonesian miner PT Bumi Resources, shares
which are currently held by Bumi Plc.
The Bakries now have until Jan. 17 to fulfil requirements
necessary for the split.
"The reason for this short extension is to provide
sufficient time for ARM to engage with the Bakrie Group in order
to understand and consider the reasons for the delay, whether a
longer extension is appropriate and, if so, until what date,"
ARM said in a statement.
Without an extension the deal would have terminated on
Wednesday. The date for final completion of the separation is as
yet unchanged at Jan. 24.
Some market sources however are sceptical the two-day
extension will be enough for the asset-rich but frequently
cash-poor Bakries to finance the cash portion of the deal.
"To agree to any further extension, the Plc special
committee must now request full visibility on Bakries' sources
of finance so they can prove they have the means to complete
this transaction," Bumi Plc co-founder Nat Rothschild said in
e-mailed comments.
The Bakrie founded Bumi in 2010 together with Rothschild,
with the aim of bringing promising Indonesian coal assets to
London investors, but their relationship soured quickly.
A spokesman for the Bakrie group was not immediately
available to comment.