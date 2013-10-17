SINGAPORE Oct 17 Asiasons Capital Ltd
said on Thursday the Singapore Exchange (SGX) believes
it does not have a strong enough mandate for a share issue which
it planned to finance the purchase of a stake in a U.S. oil and
gas firm.
The exchange's move has thrown into question whether the
investment company's plan to buy a 27.5 percent stake in Black
Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC for $171.65 million can go
ahead.
Asiasons said last month it planned to fund the purchase by
issuing 194.6 million new shares at S$1.1948 each. Black Elk is
an oil and gas exploration and production company based in
Houston and with assets mainly in the Gulf of
Mexico.
The SGX, the bourse operator and regulator, told Asiasons on
Wednesday that it had not satisfied a rule that would give it
the authority to issue the new shares, the company said in a
stock market filing on Thursday.
"The company shall engage with Black Elk and the seller to
revisit and relook (at) the terms and conditions of the proposed
acquisition," Asiasons said in a statement.
If the deal were to go ahead, Black Elk would have been
Asiasons' second acquisition of resource-based companies after
the purchase of 10 percent of Singapore-listed gold miner
LionGold Corp Ltd.
Shares in Asiasons, along with LionGold and Blumont Group
Ltd, are currently subject to trading restrictions
imposed by the SGX after their prices fell heavily earlier this
month.
The SGX has declared all three stocks "designated
securities" and is investigating short-selling in Asiasons and
Blumont last week when they were subject to those trading curbs.
Several brokerages in Singapore could lose millions of
dollars in the wake of the price falls in those three companies,
traders said.
Asiasons shares were last traded at S$0.108, having hit an
all-time high of S$2.91 in September.
($1 = 1.2445 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Rachel Armstrong
and Stephen Coates)