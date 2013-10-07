SINGAPORE Oct 7 The share price of Singapore-listed Asiasons Capital Ltd dropped as much as 90 percent to S$0.17 ($0.14) after a trading halt was lifted on Monday.

The Singapore Exchange halted trading of shares in Asiasons, LionGold Corp Ltd and Blumont Group Ltd on Friday.

Blumont shares resumed trading, down 81 percent to S$0.167.

($1 = 1.2458 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait)