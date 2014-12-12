BRIEF-Sino Splendid Holdings says co expects to record loss for 3 months ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a loss for three months ended 31 March 2017
Dec 12 Ask Sa :
* Signs a cooperation agreement for transport cards personalization and customer relationship management with Paragon Identification Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected to record a loss for three months ended 31 March 2017
COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday to hit a more than six-month closing high on foreign buying in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, helping boost the overall sentiment.