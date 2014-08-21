FRANKFURT Aug 21 Unlisted German hospitals
chain Asklepios plans to spend at least 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) on buying healthcare facilities from rivals and has
focused its attention on Rhoen-Klinikum, a German
magazine reported.
Bernard Broermann, Asklepios's owner and founder, is also
interested in acquiring Median Kliniken, Germany's largest
private-sector chain of rehabilitation clinics, monthly Manager
Magazin cited unnamed sources as saying.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that
unlisted Median was put up for sale by its private-equity owners
as the German healthcare facilities market consolidates, and
that Asklepios was among the potential buyers.
Broermann is keen for his company to remain independent and
to hold its own against the Helios unit of diversified
healthcare group Fresenius, which is growing fast by
scooping up hospitals.
Asked about the Manager Magazin report, an Asklepios
spokesman said in a written statement that "conjecture is being
construed as specific news" and declined to comment further.
Median, owned by buyout firm Advent International and
British real estate investor Marcol, runs 43 healthcare
facilities and provides post-acute care.
A spokeswoman for Marcol declined to comment and a
spokeswoman for Advent was not immediately available.
A Rhoen spokesman said the company, which sold about two
thirds of its assets to Fresenius earlier this year,
wanted to develop as an independent company and declined to
comment further.
Sources have told Reuters that a takeover of Rhoen would be
difficult for now because shareholders Eugen Muench, who founded
Rhoen, and medical supplies maker B. Braun are in a drawn-out
process to decide whether to stay on as co-owners, alongside
Asklepios, which also holds a stake.
(1 US dollar = 0.7539 euro)
