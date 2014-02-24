FRANKFURT Feb 24 The owner of Asklepios
Kliniken GmbH is considering a stock market listing
for Germany's second-largest private hospitals chain, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
They said Bernard Broermann, the group's 70-year-old
founder, was looking at taking Asklepios public in the medium
term, among other options. That could give the firm access to
more funding in a rapidly consolidating industry.
However, Broermann was keen for the firm to remain
independent, and could do this by creating a listed entity in
which a foundation set up by the founder keeps control of
strategic decisions and board nominations, they said.
"Broermann wants to preserve the work of his lifetime, not
split it up or sell," one industry source said.
Broermann has been talking to bankers but is at an early
stage of considering his options, with no transaction expected
in the first half of the year, financial sources said.
A spokesman for Asklepios said there were no immediate plans
to take the company public.
Diversified healthcare group Fresenius has been
scooping up hospital chains, starting in 2005 with the purchase
of Helios Kliniken GmbH.
The company completed the takeover of smaller hospitals
operator Damp Group for 560 million euros ($769
million)including debt in 2012 and this month won antitrust
approval to acquire most of Rhoen-Klinikum's hospitals
for 3 billion euros.
Fresenius chose to buy Rhoen assets rather than the whole
company because Broermann in 2012 amassed a large enough stake
in Rhoen to block Fresenius's initial attempt to buy Rhoen
outright.
Private operators in Germany have also grown by taking over
underfunded public-sector hospitals from debt-laden German
municipalities, upgrading their equipment and looking to run
them more efficiently.
But political opposition against hospital privatisation has
been strong in Germany, prompting many municipalities to delay a
sale as long as possible.
After the Rhoen deal, Fresenius's hospitals unit will have
annual sales of more than 5.5 billion euros, compared with the 3
billion Asklepios posted in 2012.
Smaller unlisted rival Sana had about 1.8 billion euros in
2012 while Rhoen will have less than 1 billion in revenues after
the divestment.
($1 = 0.7285 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener, Alexander Huebner, Arno Schuetze
and Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark
Potter)