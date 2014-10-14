PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Asknet AG Electronic Business Solutions
* Announces change in forecast
* Says negative consolidated result expected for full year
* Says now projects a negative consolidated result in low to medium six-digit euros range for fiscal year 2014
* Says will quickly initiate measures aimed at optimising cost structure, most of which will not take effect before next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.