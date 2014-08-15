UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
Aug 15 Asknet AG Electronic Business Solutions : * Says H1 EBIT totalled 42.9 thousand euros, while EBT amounted to 43.2
thousand euros * Says H1 sales revenues of 42.35 million euros, up 6.2 percent on year ago * Says H1 gross profits increased by 4.8 percent on the prior year period to
5.26 million euros * Says H1 net profit of 42.0 thousand euros versus 14.9 thousand euros year ago * Says assumes at least a balanced result for the full year 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF ALL OF CO'S SHARES BY SABA & VECTOR CAPITAL, WITH AFFILIATES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT MAY 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: