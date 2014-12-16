Dec 16 ASM Group SA :

* Said on Monday that its shareholders on the extraordinary general meeting resolved to transfer trading of the company's series A, B and C shares from the alternative market, NewConnect, to the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* The company's shareholders resolved to adjust company's financial reporting standards to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Accounting Standards (IAS) as of Jan. 1, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)