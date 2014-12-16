Dec 16 ASM Group SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders on the extraordinary
general meeting resolved to transfer trading of the company's
series A, B and C shares from the alternative market,
NewConnect, to the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
(WSE)
* The company's shareholders resolved to adjust company's
financial reporting standards to International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Accounting
Standards (IAS) as of Jan. 1, 2015
(Gdynia Newsroom)