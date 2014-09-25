BRIEF-Ultra Chip announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.567 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 25 ASM Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday it received a notice form JK Fund Suisse SA concerning acquisition of a 5.52 pct stake in the company (or 3,260,000 shares of the company)
* Said JK Fund Suisse SA acquired the company's shares following the acquisition of IMP E.I. Imprese Elettroniche Industriali SAGL on June 30
* Said IMP E.I. Imprese Elettroniche Industriali SAGL acquired 5.52 pct stake in the company on April 8 from Green S.r.l.
DAR ES SALAAM, April 19 Vodacom Tanzania Plc, a subsidiary of South Africa's Vodacom Group, has extended the offer period for its initial public offering by three weeks to give local investors more time to take part in the share sale, an official from the market regulator said on Wednesday.