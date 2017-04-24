HONG KONG, April 24 Dutch semiconductor
equipment supplier ASM International said on Monday it
plans to reduce its stake in Asian affiliate ASM Pacific
Technology Ltd in a deal that may be worth up to $277
million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
ASM International said in a securities filing it plans to
sell 20 million shares of ASM Pacific, equivalent to a 5 percent
stake, and use the proceeds for a new share buyback program.
HSBC has been hired as bookrunner for the sale, the filing
added, without giving details of the deal.
The company is offersing the shares in a price range of
HK$105.00 to HK$107.50 each, equivalent to a discount of up to
8.5 percent to ASM Pacific's closing price of HK$114.80 on
Monday, according to the term sheet. That would put the sale at
up to HK$2.15 billion ($276.5 million).
ASM Pacific's shares have jumped nearly 40 percent so far in
2017, reaching HK$116.20 on Monday, its highest level in five
years, before paring some gains.
($1 = 7.7771 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)