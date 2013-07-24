July 25 Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM
International NV on Thursday reported
better-than-expected second-quarter revenue as demand for its
products rose.
Sales rose 48.6 percent to 128.6 million euros ($170.2
million).
Amsterdam-listed ASMI, which produces silicon chips,
reported normalized net earnings of 17.4 million euros, compared
with $17.7 million euros, a year ago.
Normalized earnings exclude remeasurement gain, realized
gain from the sale of stake in its Hong Kong-listed unit ASM
Pacific Technology (ASMPT), amortization and fair
value adjustments.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast
second-quarter net profit of 13.5 million euros on sales of 94.7
million euros.
ASMI raised 422 million euros from the sale of a 12 percent
stake in ASMPT, to institutional investors in March.
The sale left ASMI with a 40 percent stake in ASMPT, which
consists of the back end - the dicing and packaging of
microchips - of the business.
ASMI said it expects third-quarter order intake to show a
double-digit decrease from the second quarter.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)