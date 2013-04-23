(Corrects paragraph 3 to say ASMI reported a profit, not loss,
in the first quarter of 2012)
April 23 Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM
International NV swung to a first-quarter net
profit as it realized a gain from the sale of its stake in its
Hong Kong-listed unit ASM Pacific Technology.
ASMI said on March 13 it had raised 422 million euros ($547
million) by selling 12 percent of ASM Pacific Technology to
institutional investors in a share placement, leaving it with a
40 percent stake in the Hong Kong business.
ASMI reported a net profit of 1.4 billion euros, compared
with a loss of 22 million euros in the fourth quarter and a
profit of 6 million euros a year earlier.
ASMI's net sales fell 23 percent in the first quarter to 240
million euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected a
net loss of 2.6 million euros for the first three months of the
year on sales of 290 million euros.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)