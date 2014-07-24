AMSTERDAM, July 24 Dutch chip equipment maker
ASM International said on Thursday its third-quarter
revenue would fall after its orders dropped by a third.
ASM said it expected a double-digit decrease from its
second-quarter sales of 148.4 million euros ($199.5 million).
"We have seen that some of our customers are absorbing the
investments that they have made in the last quarters, which
drove the lower order intake in the second quarter," ASM Chief
Executive Chuck del Prado said in a statement.
The company's second-quarter net profit rose to 34.6 million
euros from 27.1 million in the first quarter, mainly due to
higher results from investments.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a net
profit of 28.6 million euros, with estimates of four analysts
ranging from 21 million to 37.6 million.
Last week Dutch peer ASML cut its full-year
outlook, saying its customers, which include Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd, Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), had delayed purchases
into 2015.
($1 = 0.7439 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Holmes)