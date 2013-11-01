BRIEF-Takung Art Co says unit and Merit Crown entered into extension of loan agreement - SEC Filing
* On April 4, Hongkong Takung, Merit Crown entered extension of loan agreement to extend term of US$ loans through Dec 31, 2017 - SEC Filing
Oct 31 ASMI: * Q3 sales 116.4 million euros (average in Reuters survey 111 million euros) * Q3 normalized net earnings 16.3 mln euros * end-q new orders 112.2 mln euros * Q4 sales expected to show a single digit increase compared
to Q3 * Q4 order intake, on a currency comparable level, is expected to show a low double digit increase as compared to Q3 * CEO says - book to bill ratio remained at 1.0 * CEO says - sales and order intake were driven by (PE)ALD demand in the most advanced technology nodes. Margins remained healthy,
leading to a 10 percent operating result
SAO PAULO, April 7 Latin American currencies inched up on Friday after unfavorable weather weighed on U.S. jobs growth in March, which fell short of forecasts for a solid result. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs, the fewest since last May, after exceeding 200,000 in the two previous months. Economists said that a drop in temperatures and a storm in the Northeast accounted for most of the slowdown in hiring. The unemployment rate fell to a near 10-year low, sugge