BRIEF-Consolidated Operations Group says signed term sheet for partial acquisition
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
Feb 26 ASM International, semiconductor equipment maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, but said it expects double-digit rise in the first two quarters of 2014.
Amsterdam-listed ASMI said normalized net earnings was 9.3 million euros ($12.7 million) in the fourth quarter.
Revenue rose 9 percent to 126.9 million euros in the quarter compared with the third quarter.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected a net profit of 15.2 million euros on sales of 121 million euros.
New orders increased 19 percent to 133.1 million euros in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter.
ASMI raised 422 million euros a year ago when it sold 12 percent of ASM Pacific Technology to institutional investors in a share placement, leaving it with a 40 percent stake in the Hong Kong business.
May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT. For a summary of overn