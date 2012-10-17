* ASML won't give outlook for 2013

By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, Oct 17 ASML, the world's top chip equipment maker, is to buy U.S. group Cymer, a supplier of lithography light sources, for 1.95 billion euros ($2.5 billion) to speed up the development of a new chip manufacturing technology.

ASML said on Wednesday that Cymer would accelerate the development of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) semiconductor lithography technology vital to support the semiconductor industry's transition to the next manufacturing technology.

Over the summer, ASML announced a string of deals with its three biggest customers including Intel, Samsung Electronics and TSMC, which will amount to the trio buying a collective 23 percent stake in ASML and bankrolling 1.38 billion euros over five years to speed development of chip-making equipment.

ASML and Cymer have collaborated closely for over a year, and the acquisition was a natural evolution, ASML said.

ASML also reported third-quarter net profit of 275 million euros, compared with a forecast for 278 million euros. Sales of 1.23 billion euros were in line with a forecast for 1.2 billion. Fourth-quarter sales should top 1 billion euros, as expected, it said.

It declined to give an outlook for 2013.