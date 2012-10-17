* ASML won't give outlook for 2013
* ASML Q3 sales 1.229 billion euros, vs forecast of 1.2 bln
euros
* ASML Q3 net 274.7 mln euros, vs forecast of 278 mln euros
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Oct 17 ASML, the world's
top chip equipment maker, is to buy U.S. group Cymer, a
supplier of lithography light sources, for 1.95 billion euros
($2.5 billion) to speed up the development of a new chip
manufacturing technology.
ASML said on Wednesday that Cymer would accelerate the
development of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) semiconductor
lithography technology vital to support the semiconductor
industry's transition to the next manufacturing technology.
Over the summer, ASML announced a string of deals with its
three biggest customers including Intel, Samsung
Electronics and TSMC, which will amount to
the trio buying a collective 23 percent stake in ASML and
bankrolling 1.38 billion euros over five years to speed
development of chip-making equipment.
ASML and Cymer have collaborated closely for over a year,
and the acquisition was a natural evolution, ASML said.
ASML also reported third-quarter net profit of 275 million
euros, compared with a forecast for 278 million euros. Sales of
1.23 billion euros were in line with a forecast for 1.2 billion.
Fourth-quarter sales should top 1 billion euros, as expected, it
said.
It declined to give an outlook for 2013.