BRIEF-Prosten Health enters disposal agreement with Feng Tingting
* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion
VELDHOVEN Jan 17 ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips, on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a tax benefit, and warned of a slow start in sales in the first quarter of this year.
The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the tech sector, reported net profit of 298 million euros ($396 million) on sales of 1.02 billion euros.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast profit of 185 million euros on sales of 1.029 billion euros.
"We plan net sales for 2013 at a similar level to that of 2012, with a slow first quarter start, recovering in the second quarter and a relatively large second half," ASML said in a statement ($1 = 0.7521 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, writing by Gilbert Kreijger, editing by Sara Webb)
* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion
MUMBAI, June 2 Anil Ambani, chairman of India's Reliance Communications, said on Friday he expected to complete two key deals to cut debt by September and that lenders had given the telecoms firm until the end of 2017 to overhaul its business.