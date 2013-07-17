BRIEF-Simei Media sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 90 pct to 140 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent, or to be 44.9 million yuan to 56.8 million yuan
AMSTERDAM, July 17 ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips, raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday thanks to extra demand from customers who make chips for mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.
ASML said in a statement it expected 2013 sales of up to 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion), excluding a recent acquisition, compared with a previous guidance of revenue of around 4.73 billion euros.
ASML reported better-than-expected second-quarter net profit of 239 million euros on sales of 1.155 billion euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net profit of 204 million euros on sales of 1.113 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)
April 3 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.8 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment