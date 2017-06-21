AMSTERDAM, June 21 ASML, one of the
world's largest equipment suppliers to computer chipmakers, will
team up with a public Chinese research consortium to open an
education centre in Shanghai, it said on Wednesday.
ASML and the Shanghai Integrated Circuit Research and
Development Center plan to equip an existing clean room in
Shanghai with ASML equipment to train a larger workforce capable
of servicing ASML's lithography systems in existing and new
fabrication plants.
Shanghai is centrally located for China's chip industry.
The move is in line with Chinese ambitions to expand
semiconductor manufacturing capacity significantly under its
current five-year economic development plan.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)