FRANKFURT Oct 15 Dutch chip-equipment maker
ASML said on Wednesday that its customers, some of the
world biggest semiconductor companies, were still looking to add
its most-advanced machines, but the timing was not clear when
orders would materialize.
Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Nickl said in a company
video statement that customers remained committed to adding
capacity of ASML's advanced 14, 16, and 20 nanometre equipment,
which boosts the number of chip wafers they can build per hour.
"They are adding at the leading edge," Nickl said. "We see
that continuing, although it is a little bit difficult for us at
this time to exactly forecast where and when the capacity will
be added."
ASML builds photolithography machines, each generation of
which is designed to shrink the size of circuitry that fits on
each semiconductor chip while slashing the costs of production
and fueling demand for whole new classes of electronic devices.
The company's current mainstay is demand for older
28-nanometre scale products from Asian foundries, which act as
contract manufacturers for chip designers with no production
capacity of their own and accounted for 50 percent of
sales.
Analysts believe that it is ASML's foundry customers who are
choosing to upgrade more of their existing equipment, postponing
purchases of the company's most advanced 14, 16 and 20 nanometre
scale gear.
