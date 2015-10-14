AMSTERDAM Oct 14 ASML will miss a
target of shipping 6 of its newest "EUV" systems this year, CFO
Wolfgang Nickl said on Wednesday.
Nickl said the company now expected to ship four of the
systems, which cost about 100 million euros ($113.93 million)
each, this year, one in the third quarter and three in the
fourth.
Semiconductor makers who use ASML machines are prolonging
the use of their current generation of fabrication equipment and
planning to introduce EUV machines in the next generation, Nickl
said.
"Therefore a few EUV systems will slip into the next year,"
he said in a statement released with the company's third-quarter
results.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates)