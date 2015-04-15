UPDATE 2-Sherritt gives partners bigger stake in nickel mine for debt relief
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct
AMSTERDAM, April 15 ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to top global semiconductor makers, on Wednesday reported first quarter earnings of 403 million euros ($428 million), in line with analyst forecasts of 402 million euros.
In the first quarter of 2014, net profit was 249 million euros.
The company forecast second quarter 2015 sales of 1.6 billion euros, slightly below the 1.65 billion sales in the first quarter. But it gave no sign it sees weaker demand from its major customers Samsung Electronics, Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Eric Auchard)
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at ICICI Bank event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - POLITICS We take a look at the political betting odds ahead of the second round of French elections w