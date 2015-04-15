* Q1 profit up 60 percent, but outlook disappoints

* Forecasts Q2 sales of 1.6 bln euros vs. expected 1.64 bln euros

* No new orders yet for next-generation EUV machines (Adds detail, background, CFO quote)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, April 15 ASML Holding, a key supplier to top global semiconductor makers, gave a slightly lower than expected forecast for second-quarter sales after posting a 60 percent jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday.

The Dutch company's forecasts are closely watched for clues on how clients such as Samsung Electronics, Intel and TSMC view consumer demand for electronics products from PCs to smartphones.

ASML reported first-quarter net profit of 403 million euros ($429 million) on sales of 1.65 billion euros. That was in line with consensus analyst estimates, but its forecast for second-quarter sales of 1.6 billion euros was below expectations of 1.64 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company is the biggest maker of lithography machines, which use highly focused light beams to map the circuitry of computer chips and cost more than 30 million euros each on average.

Improvements in lithography are seen as key to the manufacture of smaller and faster microchips with more computing power. However, ASML's Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Nickl said the company has yet to receive any new orders this year for its next-generation machines using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) rays.

"We took two orders late last year and we're working intensively with other customers to get further orders for shipments this year," he said on Wednesday.

ASML shares are up nearly 50 percent from a year ago, but have fallen 7 percent in the past month on concerns that sales of chips used in smartphones will not be as strong as expected this year.

Reporting first-quarter earnings late on Tuesday, chipmaker Intel said that it plans to reduce capital spending for 2015 to $8.7 billion from $10 billion. ($1 = 0.9390 euros)

(Editing by Eric Auchard and David Goodman)