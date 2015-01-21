AMSTERDAM Jan 21 ASML NV, the world's second largest maker of semiconductor production equipment, on Wednesday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, saying demand from memory chip makers was stronger than expected.

The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company reported fourth- quarter net income of 305 million euros ($445.60 million) on sales of 1.49 billion euros, beating analysts' expectations of 221 million euros ($256 million) and sales of 1.31 billion euros ($1.51 billion).

The company forecast further growth in the first quarter of 2015, with sales expected at 1.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8640 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)