* Q4 net income 305 million euros vs f'cast 221 million
* Sales 1.49 billion vs f'cast 1.31 billion
* Boosts dividend 15 pct, announces new 1 bln euros buyback
* Shares hit record high before easing, up 0.6 percent
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Jan 21 ASML Holding NV, the
world's largest maker of semiconductor production equipment, has
reported forecast-beating results on the back of
stronger-than-expected demand from memory chip makers, sending
its shares to a record high.
The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company remains sensitive
to cyclical swings in the chip sector but has recently hit a
strong run of form, driven by consumer demand for new mobile
phones and other communication products.
ASML, whose rivals include Applied Materials, which
it outranks by stock market value, and Nikon, reported
fourth-quarter net income of 305 million euros ($445.6 million)
on sales of 1.49 billion, beating expectations of 221 million
and 1.31 billion respectively.
The group also said it would raise its dividend 15 percent
to 0.70 euros per share and launched a new 1 billion euro share
buyback, extending a programme which has run for several years.
Its stock hit a record 94 euros and was up 0.6 percent at
90.08 euros by 1431 GMT.
ASML makes lithography machines, which use highly focused
beams of light to trace out the circuitry of computer chips. It
is a key supplier to the world's biggest chipmakers including
Samsung and Intel.
Its results are therefore sometimes seen as a proxy for how
quickly electronics makers are investing to create the next
generation of products.
In this instance they suggest strong demand for memory chips
used in all manner of mobile devices, and a careful approach to
capital spending by top microprocessor maker Intel, which is
investing in a new class of chips for laptops capable of
cord-free wireless charging and new 3D features.
ASML said growth in the first half of 2015 was expected to
come from contract chipmakers, known as foundries, such as
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM received a
contract from Apple last year to make chips for the
iPhone 6.
Chief Executive Peter Wennink said the foundry business was
"in its most aggressive ramp-up that we've ever seen, to support
new mobile and communications" devices. He said ASML's order
backlog had increased to 2.8 billion euros from 2.41 billion
three months before.
MIXED PICTURE
For logic chips, such as those made by Intel, he said the
picture was mixed; one unnamed customer was racing to begin
using ASML's next generation of machines in production by 2016,
while others are still expanding use of the current generation.
Many analysts are wary of the high valuation of the stock,
which is trading at around 25 times forecast earnings against a
peer average of 17 times, according to Reuters data, despite
vulnerabilities to economic swings which in 2008 caused a sharp
slowdown and forced it to cut 1,000 jobs.
"This is clearly a strong update but given (the) current
valuation strong updates are needed to support the share," ABN
AMRO analyst Marc Hesselink said in a note to clients.
Janardan Menon at brokerage Liberum said ASML's medium-term
prospects may be overdone, as sales of both smartphones and
tablets had peaked after years of rapid growth. "The mood at the
memory chip makers is weakening as we speak," he said.
Menon added ASML's order book was strengthened by foundry
orders for the first half of 2015, but there was little evidence
of new appetite from chip makers to invest in its
next-generation equipment. "The likelihood is for some weakness
in the second half," he said, rating the stock "hold".
($1 = 0.8640 euros)
