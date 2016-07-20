* Net bookings jump 88 pct on the quarter
* Stock top performer in Amsterdam, up 3.1 pct
(Adds CEO comment, EUV orders, analyst quotes)
July 20 Dutch chipmaking equipment maker ASML
Holding said net bookings almost doubled in the second
quarter, helped by four orders for its newest machines as its
customers bet on rising demand for thinner and more powerful
smartphones.
The orders for ASML's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography
machines, which use highly focused light beams to map the
circuitry of computer chips, comes at a time when overall
smartphone growth is slowing down.
"We were yet to see an order of any significant volume from
chip makers, and the fear was that EUV adoption might be delayed
again after already being delayed for the past eight years,"
Berenberg analyst Tammy Qiu said in a note.
She expects the new device to be widely used for
manufacturing the next generation of computer chips.
ASML's goal of 10 billion euros ($11.00 billion) in annual
revenues by 2020 depends on the widespread adoption of EUV
technology, the company said in April.
Citi analysts said that the focus is shifting from "when" to
"how many" with regards to EUV orders.
ASML's results are watched by investors for clues as to how
top customers such as Samsung Electronics, Intel
and TSMC are building the next generation of
chips for computers, smartphones, and other products.
Orders reported on Wednesday bring the total backlog for
ASML's newest tool to 10, or roughly 1 billion euros ($1.10
billion). On the back of growing EUV orders, the company expects
2016 sales to exceed last year's levels.
"We expect to take additional orders (for EUV) in the second
half of this year," ASML Chief Executive Peter Wennink said.
The group reported a forecast-beating second-quarter net
profit of 354 million euros as customers started taking
shipments of EUV machines. Net bookings reached 1.57 billion
euros, compared with 835 million euros in the first quarter.
The stock is up more than 3 percent at 0930 GMT, boosting
year-to-date gains to 18 percent.
($1 = 0.9098 euros)
(Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Eric Meijer and Louise
Heavens)