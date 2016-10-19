* Company misses on profits but beats on sales
* ASML booked orders for three new EUV systems in Q3
* Sees Q4 revenue at 1.7-1.8 bln euros
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 Dutch chip-making equipment
manufacturer ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to Intel
Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, on
Wednesday reported a 23 percent rise in third-quarter profit,
missing analyst estimates.
Net profit reached 396 million euros ($434.65 million) for
July-September from 322 million euros in the same period a year
prior. The result compared with the 410 million euro average of
17 analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.
However, sales of 1.82 billion euros beat analysts
expectations of 1.72 billion euros on the back of higher sales
of ASML's newest machines.
ASML forecast fourth-quarter revenue of 1.7 billion to 1.8
billion euros.
Perhaps of greatest interest to company watchers, ASML
reported three orders for the new machine, the NXE:3400 EUV
system. CEO Peter Wennink said in a statement that six customers
were "now actively engaged in the EUV introduction in both
memory and logic."
As a result, the company booked 1.42 billion euros worth of
new orders in the quarter, besting analyst estimates of 1.24
billion euros.
ASML's fortunes are seen as relying on how quickly the
industry adopts the machines, which cost around 100 million
euros apiece and are currently being tested by several of the
world's biggest chipmakers ahead of entering into scale
production.
A misunderstanding over remarks by Intel in August about its
time-frame for adopting the EUV systems led to a selloff in ASML
shares.
ASML is dominant in its segment, lithography systems, which
use focused rays of energy to help semiconductor makers lay out
the circuitry of computer chips.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christopher Cushing and
Edwina Gibbs)