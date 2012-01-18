AMSTERDAM Jan 18 ASML, the world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines which map out electronic circuits on silicon wafers, on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net profit of 285 million euros, soundly beating forecasts.

The firm, seen as a barometer for the sector, said it expects first-quarter orders for the latest chip-making equipment to be above 710 million euros, the level of bookings in the fourth quarter of 2011.

ASML, which competes with Japan's Nikon Corp and Canon Inc, reported fourth-quarter sales of 1.211 billion euro, beating analysts' forecasts of 1.131 billion euros. (Reporting by Roberta Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb)