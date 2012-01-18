BRIEF-Chengdu Yunda Technology plans asset acquisition via cash and share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Chengdu Huoan Metrology Technical Center via cash and share issue, share trade remains suspended
AMSTERDAM Jan 18 ASML, the world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines which map out electronic circuits on silicon wafers, on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net profit of 285 million euros, soundly beating forecasts.
The firm, seen as a barometer for the sector, said it expects first-quarter orders for the latest chip-making equipment to be above 710 million euros, the level of bookings in the fourth quarter of 2011.
ASML, which competes with Japan's Nikon Corp and Canon Inc, reported fourth-quarter sales of 1.211 billion euro, beating analysts' forecasts of 1.131 billion euros. (Reporting by Roberta Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb)
COLOMBO, June 13 Sri Lankan shares on Tuesday hit their lowest close in more than five weeks due to profit-booking in blue chips, although foreign investors actively bought into the island nation's risky assets.