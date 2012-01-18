* Q1 sales seen 1.2 bln euros, H1 sales seen 2.4 bln euros
* Q1 orders seen above Q4's 710 mln euros
* CEO says customers are spending, investing
* Shares surge to highest level since 2000
By Roberta Cowan
VELDHOVEN, Jan 18 Rising demand for
smartphones, tablets and the latest super-thin personal
computers is driving strong sales and new orders at Dutch group
ASML, the world's dominant chip equipment maker.
ASML shares hit an 11-year high on Wednesday after it
forecast demand in the early part of 2012 would top the previous
quarter.
The company, which has between a 75-80 percent market share,
counts Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing and Intel among its customers.
"We expect a healthy start for 2012, as we plan Q1 2012
bookings at a level above that of Q4 2011 and a first-half sales
level of about 2.4 billion euros," Chief Executive Eric Meurice
said.
"Our customers are indeed continuing their introductions of
advanced chip designs," said Maurice.
Some analysts reckon first-quarter orders for ASML's latest
machines will be at least 1 billion euros.
Meurice said he expects strong chip demand will continue
into the second half of the year but would not predict a level.
The industry stalled in the middle of 2011 as demand for
consumer gadgets slowed in Europe and elsewhere due to economic
uncertainties, which led to a slight slowdown in ASML's order
book in the second half of 2011.
But ASML, whose machines map out electronic circuits on
microchips, still reported a record sales and profit in 2011,
driven by demand for the chips found in iPads and smartphones.
Chief Financial Officer Peter Wennink said despite the
uncertain macro economic climate and European debt crisis, ASML
customers grew more confident near the end of 2011 and in
November began placing first-quarter orders for the latest
lithography machines.
NO ALARMS
Meurice was unfazed by recent industry reports and company
comments about capital expenditure cuts in the technology sector
due to weakening consumer markets.
"Don't believe what you hear about capex in this industry,
as customers use capex messages to distract the competition," he
said.
ASML would not be affected by customers reducing capital
expenditure because they rarely cut back on the lithography
tools necessary to make chips smaller and smarter, he told
Reuters.
Pointing to Samsung, the world's No. 1 cellphone maker by
revenue, which announced a massive capital expansion plan on
Tuesday, Wennink said ASML "listens to its customers, knows
their roadmaps" and never factors in industry capex claims when
it plans for the future.
BELLWETHER
ASML's order book is seen as a barometer for the
expectations of big chipmakers and the wider technology sector.
"The order intake of ASML tends to move ahead of the rest of
the equipment industry, due to the relatively longer lead times
and critical nature of leading edge lithography technology,"
said Victor Bareno, SNS Securities analyst.
ASML said sales for the first half of the year would be
around 2.4 billion ($3.1 billion), while the first-quarter order
book will top the fourth quarter's 710 million euros.
"Given this strong revenue it is straightforward that
first-quarter orders will not just increase, but should jump to
a very strong level of at least 1 billion euros," said Bareno.
ASML's fourth-quarter sales of 1.211 billion euros beat
expectations but were well below the record 1.521 billion euros
in the same quarter in 2010.
Fourth-quarter net profit was 285 million euros, down from
407 million in the same period in 2010 but beating analysts'
forecasts of 224 million euros.
ASML shares have risen 17 percent in the last three months
as investors waited for the firm to signal a sector recovery.
The company also said on Wednesday it will extend its
current 1 billion euro share buyback program by 130 million
euros and raise the 2011 dividend to 0.46 euros, up from the
0.40 euros paid in 2010.
ASML shares were up 1.0 percent at 33.99 euros at 1345 GMT,
outperforming the AEX index, after hitting 34.68 euros, the
highest level since November 2000.