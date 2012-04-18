AMSTERDAM, April 18 ASML's ,
the world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines,
on Wednesday reported slightly better-than-forecast
first-quarter net profit and predicted stable sales in the
coming half year.
ASML, whose machines map out electronic circuits on silicon
wafers, said in a statement it expected second-quarter sales of
1.2 billion euros, compared with 1.25 billion euros in the first
quarter, and for third-quarter sales to be stable.
The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the sector, reported
a net profit of 282 million euros, slightly above the average
forecast of 278 million euros.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)