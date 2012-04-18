AMSTERDAM, April 18 ASML's , the world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines, on Wednesday reported slightly better-than-forecast first-quarter net profit and predicted stable sales in the coming half year.

ASML, whose machines map out electronic circuits on silicon wafers, said in a statement it expected second-quarter sales of 1.2 billion euros, compared with 1.25 billion euros in the first quarter, and for third-quarter sales to be stable.

The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the sector, reported a net profit of 282 million euros, slightly above the average forecast of 278 million euros. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)