AMSTERDAM Jan 18 Dutch chip equipment maker ASML has visibility through the first six months of 2012 and will give further guidance throughout the year, Chief Financial Officer Peter Wennink said on Wednesday.

Wennink, speaking in a video released on the firm's website, said orders for the first half of 2012 are being driven by strong demand for the chips used in tablets, smartphones and personal computers.

Earlier, ASML said the value of the first-quarter orders will exceed 710 million euros, the level of bookings reported in the fourth quarter of 2011. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)