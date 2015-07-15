(Corrects year in first paragraph)

By Eric Auchard

FRANKFURT, July 15 ASML Holding, the world's second largest maker of semiconductor production equipment, on Wednesday said its 2015 sales would exceed last year's 5.86 billion euros ($6.44 billion) after reporting broadly in-line second-quarter results.

ASML's forecasts are closely watched by investors for clues to how key clients Samsung Electronics, Intel and TSMC are building the next generation of chips for computers, smartphones, auto and industrial products.

The Dutch company reported second-quarter net profits fell 7.2 percent to 369.7 million euros on a 0.6 percent increase in sales to 1.65 billion euros. That was broadly in line with the consensus analyst estimates of 361 million euros, which ranged broadly from 344 million euros to 413 million euros.

It forecast third-quarter sales of between 1.5 billion and 1.6 billion euros, in line with or slightly above expectations of 1.51 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Chief Executive Peter Wennink said he was optimistic about the rest of the year.

"We believe that for the remainder of the year we could see sales levels which are equal to the prognosis for the outlook for Q3, with some upside potential," he said, referring to the third quarter. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Eric Auchard)