* Now expects to beat record 2014 revenue
* Maintenance, upgrades buoy Q2 sales
* Bookings up nearly 500 mln euros in Q2
(Adds CEO comments, background, updates shares)
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, July 15 Dutch lithography machine
maker ASML forecast a bigger-than-expected rise in
2015 revenue as its customers prepared to add more semiconductor
production capacity, lifting its shares more than 4 percent.
The world's second-largest chip manufacturing equipment
maker after Applied Materials said on Wednesday
maintenance and upgrade orders offset slower sales growth of new
machines.
Its outlook was bolstered by a steep rise in bookings, which
totalled 1.52 billion euros $1.67 billion) at the end of June,
up nearly 500 million euros from March.
"Our customers position to continue to add capacity," ASML's
Chief Executive Peter Wennink said. "That makes us very
confident about the second half of this year."
ASML's forecasts are watched by investors for clues as to
how clients such as Samsung Electronics, Intel
and TSMC are building the next generation of
chips for computers, smartphones, and other products.
Its lithography machines use highly focused light beams to
map the circuitry of computer chips, and cost more than 30
million euros each on average, with its latest machines triple
that price.
ASML shares hit an all-time high of 104.85 euros in May
after it received an order for 15 of its next-generation
machines using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) rays, from a U.S.
customer, which analysts identified as Intel.
Improvements in lithography are seen as key to making
smaller and faster microchips with ever greater computing power,
the fundamental driver of the exponential progress in technology
known as "Moore's Law" - the 50-year-old trend whereby computer
chips have doubled in capacity every two years.
ASML's second-quarter sales rose 0.6 percent to 1.65 billion
euros and net profit fell 7.2 percent to 370 million. Both were
in line with expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company forecast third-quarter sales of 1.5 billion to
1.6 billion euros, and Wennink said the fourth quarter would be
at least as strong as the third.
That implies 2015 revenues of 6.3 to 6.5 billion euros, at
least meeting the average analyst expectation of 6.3 billion.
Shares in ASML closed up 4.4 percent at 98.30 euros.
Intel, the world's biggest chipmaker, is due to report
quarterly results after market close on Wednesday.
Market research firm Gartner has cut its forecast for growth
in worldwide semiconductor capital spending this year to 2.5
percent from an earlier estimate of 4.1 percent.
($1 = 0.9127 euros)
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by Jason Neely
and David Evans)